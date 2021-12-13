Farmers’ market showcases women-led small businesses

Small-business owners were given the opportunity to promote their services on Saturday at a farmers’ market at the Everest cricket ground hosted by Dat Yoga Shop.

When this newspaper visited the market that started at 10 am and ended at 2pm, Christina Basil, the owner of Dat Yoga shop said that the objective was to bring clientele to the other small businesses that she is familiar with. She said that at her shop which offers yoga and health supplies, she also has other small businesses which share the space at Lot 39 Anira Street, Queenstown, Georgetown. She added that her clientele is a mix of local and foreign customers and she wanted to expose them to the services provided by other small businesses. According to Basil, a previous farmers’ market she hosted has proven to be helpful in this respect.