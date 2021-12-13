Flooding in Richmond, Charity, Queenstown

Residents in Region Two particularly in villages such as Richmond, Charity, and Queenstown are currently battling floodwaters. There has been a high build-up of water in these communities. This newspaper understands that the area most affected has sluices that are not in operation.

Residents in Queenstown related that the sluice at Capoey is not in operation and with the continuous rainfall, their lands are inundated with water.

“We now getting back on we foot and again we are flooded, our bora, tomatoes are small now water sweep it through” a resident lamented.