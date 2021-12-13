More PNM Tobago Council members quit

(Trinidad Express) Political Leader of the Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine may soon find her position untenable, as more Executive members of the Tobago Council resign.

There have been four additional resignations from the Executive of the Tobago Council of the PNM in the last 48 hours, following the first one from former chairman Stanford Callender.

And in all cases, the officers cited as their reason, the party’s massive defeat in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election and the need to provide it with the opportunity to reconstitute and restructure the membership of the Council.

Marslyn Melville-Jack, Kwesi Des Vignes, Ricardo Kevin Warner and Kurt Salandy resigned from the positions of lady vice chair, public relations officer, welfare officer and education officer, respectively.

In her letter dated December 10, Melville-Jack stated: “Our devastating loss at the recently held THA elections sends a resounding message that our party needs a fresh, innovative perspective on governance and any regrouping or refashioning must resonate from the voice of youth with experience. I also believe that tendering my resignation from the party’s executive at this time is the honourable thing to do.”

Melville-Jack said she remained a committed member of the PNM Tobago Council and of the party.

“I pledge my unstinting support to all serving members and all persons who will offer themselves for the service in the future,” she said.

Melville-Jack, who was the candidate for Scarborough/Mt Grace, was defeated in the recent THA polls. Des Vignes, in his letter dated December 11, stated:

“After serious consideration and reflection on recent events, I have resolved that it is most appropriate to tender my resignation as public relations officer of the Tobago Council of the PNM with immediate effect.” He stressed he remained available and “resolute” in his commitment to the party “as we rebuild, refocus and recommit ourselves to Tobagonians with distinction and honour”.

Salandy, in his letter dated December 8, said: “The Tobago electorate have spoken emphatically through the 14-1 defeat… As an exe­cutive member, it is clear that major personnel and strategic changes have to be effected at the highest level of the Council. These changes MUST (his emphasis) start with ourselves as executive members. “I have taken this principled stance so as to provide an opportunity for other party members to contribute at the highest level of the movement. The elections of January 2021 and December 2021 are clear justification for my decision at this time.”

These were the two THA elections fought under Davidson-Celestine’s leadership.

Salandy stressed he remained a party member and group vice chair at Signal Hill until the next round of the internal party elections.

Warner’s letter, dated December 11 and addressed to Davidson-Celestine, stated: “The People’s National Movement has just contested a second Tobago House of Assembly election in the space of 11 months under your duly democratically elected leadership. On both occasions, the results were not favourable to us (the PNM), with the results of the second concluded election resulting in the almost total annihilation of the PNM from the corridors of the THA legislature.

“As part of the executive which has fallen twice in back-to-back ­elections, with the latter results being a total rejection of the party’s leadership, of which I am currently a part, I hereby tender my resignation to you,” Warner stated.

Warner pointed out the PNM had a tradition of the leader submitting his resignation after a defeat at the polls.

“In light of the few defeats, our leaders have demonstrated that they are not bigger than the party and have allowed the rebuilding and revitalising of the party to take place, without any contention,” he said.

Warner referred to former PNM leader and prime minister George Chambers, who resigned after the party’s humiliating 33-3 defeat in 1986 at the polls at the hand of National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) leader ANR Robinson.

He said Patrick Manning resigned in 2010 when the party suffered “another crushing defeat”, even though he (Manning) was successful in retaining his San Fernando East seat.

“He humbly relinquished power, so that the transition period can take place,” Warner said.

Warner stressed he remains a member of “this great party and looks forward to the rebuilding process in accordance with our founding principles”.

Referring to the party’s greatness, he quoted the People’s Charter about the party not being a political party in the ordinary sense of the word, but a rally of all, for all.

Tracy’s position undermined

The rationale offered for the resig­nations may undermine the position of Davidson-Celestine, political leader and the defeated candidate for Signal Hill/Patience Hill district, who has opted to hold on.

Yesterday, PNM members were annoyed with a statement put out by the Tobago Council headed by Davidson-Celestine, criticising Callender for his “principled” decision to resign and accusing him of abandoning the party.

Several members told the Sunday Express they were upset at the manner in which Callender, a stalwart of the party, was being treated after his many years of service to the PNM.

Party sources argued that Callender’s decision to resign was made poignant because of the fact that he was ill throughout the campaign and therefore was unable to participate, and therefore was not liable for the result.

“But as chairman of the Council, he took responsibility for the outcome in the best democratic tradition,” a source said. Party sources also lamented the response of the Davidson-Celestine-led Executive.

The Tobago Council rejected Callender’s view, stating that “any sudden resignation of the Executive of the Tobago Council can be ­damaging to the party since there would be no system in place to elect a new executive.

“Now is not the time for (a) haphazard approach… In the face of adversity and challenges, Mr Callender has left the party. This is his prerogative and we thank him for his service and wish him well… Now is not the time to turn our backs on the party because of disappointment, or to run away from adversity. Instead the circumstances dictate that the Executive and all members united and regroup, for the benefit of both the party and the people of Tobago.”

The Tobago Council’s statement was in sharp contrast to the PNM National Executive, which only the day before praised Callender in resounding terms and thanked him for his sterling contribution.

The National Executive, in a statement on Thursday, described Callender as a “trusted elder, whose wisdom and counsel” has guided the party, and who remains “humble, dedicated, focused and rational”.

Asked to comment on the resig­nations on the Tobago Council, PNM public relations officer Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing said yesterday: “The Tobago Council has its own level of autonomy. The party’s national executive, however, is closely monitoring developments within the Tobago Council.”