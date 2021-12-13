Petam is still retained at GuySuCo

Dear Editor,

I refer to a letter in your Stabroek News’ Saturday 11-12-2021 edition, “Competence in this country is only recognised if it has the appropriate political support”, written by someone who does not want his name published, attacking the competence of Jairam Petam. Petam, along with Dr. N. K. Gopaul, who I did recommend, are whom this government should consult on industrial relations matters, as stated in my letter to you dated Thursday, December 2, 2021. Editor, I must express my profound disappointment that my beloved newspaper will allow someone to hide under anonymity and attack the competence of Jairam Petam. Here are the facts.

Jairam Petam voluntarily resigned as GuySuCo Human Resources Director in March 2015, and took early retirement because of family commitments. When this government came to power in August 2020, Jairam Petam was appointed a Director on the GuySuCo Board and became the Chairman of the Human Resources Subcommittee of the Board. He is still a Director and Chairman of the Human Resources Sub-committee of the GuySuCo Board, and so it is not true, to quote the anonymous writer, that Jairam Petam was released by this administration as Human Resources Director for under-performance. Editor, I do hope you publish this letter so that all Guyanese can know the truth, and at the same time, prevent this anonymous letter writer from maligning others.

Sincerely,

Imtiaz Baccus