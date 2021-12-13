The wastage of public funds explains why Guyanese remain in this vicious poverty cycle

Dear Editor,

The PPP and PNC, followed by AFC, are bent on destroying Guyana. The fact that Azerbaijan built a brand new airport for US$40 million in 8 months and Guyana struggles to renovate and expand an old airport now exceeding US$160 million over the last 8 years is damning. The airport has in fact moved backwards. The sewage system is always problematic. Space for persons waiting on passengers were reduced to being nonexistent. Another backward example are the methods employed that will ensure the spread of Covid rather than reduce. This is the insistence on persons removing their shoes and traversing on the filthy ground. I said this before. It still stands. It needs repeating. Again and again. By everyone and all decent minded Guyanese. The wastage of public funds is a prime example of why Guyanese will remain in this vicious poverty cycle and continue to vote for these parties. The PPP shuffle around shaking their heads like they know everything, but most of them got there on their parents backs. There is no measurement of capability and are certainly not experienced. Hire people who have demonstrated competence. Another example of wastage of funds is the Amalia Falls hydro project. These are some of the reasons why public servants are paid low minimum wages.

The selection of a contractor with China ties is another nail in the coffin of infrastructure works for Guyana. It will be another extended and inferior construction project prone to corruption. This project will result in immense misery for Guyanese on the East and West banks of the river because of the location. The envisaged loss of Georgetown to global warming in the very near future is another reason why the bridge must be built further south, perhaps in the Friendship area. We need to move away from a one man or two men decision making team, as is currently the case, when it comes to issues that have such an impact on the nation. Then there is Exxon. I don’t expect Exxon to pay 50% royalty. That is not reasonable since they invested in this venture. The only way out of this mess is for Guyanese to vote for a third party comprising leaders that have demonstrated competence and integrity in a profession. The presidential candidate must be someone who is around 60 years. Possibly retired from a notable profession and is secured in life. This single act has a better chance of addressing corruption.

Sincerely,

Harrish Singh