Family seeking answers after Berbice woman, 76, succumbs at COVID hospital

The family of Elsa Simpson, a 76-year-old No. 1 Village, Corentyne woman who succumbed at the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal last Friday, is seeking answers from health authorities about her death and the treatment she received leading up to it.

Simpson’s eldest daughter, Annie Simpson, on Monday called for an investigation into the death of her mother, who was admitted to the Ocean View facility on November 24 after being transferred from the New Amsterdam Hospital with “suspected COVID.” She also questioned the care that her mother received at the facility.

Prior to Elsa being transferred to the Ocean View facility, her relatives had asked if they would have been allowed to take her home as they indicated that they would be able to care for her. They were told that they would not be able to do so and were forced to have her transferred to the facility instead.