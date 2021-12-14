Granger won’t be at PNCR Congress, attending to health – party

PNCR Leader David Granger will not be present at this week’s party congress as he will be attending to his health, a statement from the party said today.

While President, Granger had several rounds of treatment in Cuba for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. He had made a successful recovery but required checkups.

A statement from the PNCR follows:

“Leader of the PNCR and former President, Brigadier (Rtd) David Arthur Granger, MSS, will not be with us at this historic Congress as he attends to matters of his health in the Republic of Cuba, commencing with his travel on Tuesday 14th December 2021. The Leader has expressed to us his best wishes for a successful Biennial Delegates’ Congress, a Happy Christmas, and a Prosperous New Year.

“The members of the Central Executive Committee and of our great Party take this opportunity to wish the Cde Leader and his family best wishes for the Christmas Season, a Prosperous New Year, and the Blessings of God upon him and the health officials in the Republic of Cuba as they treat him. We shall all keep him in prayers”.

As leader, Granger would have been expected to deliver the keynote address at the Congress on Saturday where he was not seeking re-election. Granger had been on leave from the party for months following the defeat of APNU+AFC at the March 2, 2020 general elections which had seen months of efforts to rig the election in favour of his coalition.

In September last year, Granger proceeded on indefinite leave from the party. The leadership position was then taken over in an acting capacity by party chair, Volda Lawrence.

Granger’s leadership of the PNCR has attracted strong criticism from within and without the party.