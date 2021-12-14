Police bill passed after gov’t axes DNA collection clause -new law will empower cops to use less lethal weapons

The National Assembly yesterday passed a bill to allow police to use “less-lethal weapons,” including pepper spray and tasers, after the removal of a controversial provision to empower the force to collect DNA from persons taken into custody.

The removal of the controversial clause from the Police (Amendment) Bill resulted in the bill winning the support of the main opposition APNU+AFC coalition.

“…After due consideration and perhaps some criticisms too, at this time this resort is not necessary. So I also want to delete this clause…,” Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, in whose name the bill was tabled, told the House at the opening of the debate on the bill.