Barbados man shot dead

(Barbados Nation) Reco Lamar Alkins, who was shot dead on Saturday night, was said to be a person who worked hard to achieve “things” in life.

Police said they received a report at 6:52 p.m. that the 21-year-old was involved in an altercation with a number of men and was shot.

His body was lying on the roadway which leads to the business area at Lears, St Michael. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

When a DAILY NATION team visited his Hannays Valley, Christ Church residence yesterday, his father Ricky Roland “Owlie” Alkins, managing director of Owlie’s Trucking & Bobcat Services, who also owns minibuses on the Bayfield, St Philip route, declined to speak.