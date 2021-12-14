Scandal over Trinidad’s first Omicron case

(Trinidad Express) The highly infectious Omicron variant is now present in Trinidad and Tobago after being detected in a Trinidadian woman who travelled from New York to Panama and then to Trinidad knowing fully well she was Covid-19 positive.

If charged and found guilty, the woman, who a medical official with knowledge of the situation, said was symptomatic and “sick like a dog” in New York, faces a fine of $350,000 and six months imprisonment upon summary conviction.

COPA Airlines may also be liable for this critical slip-up as the airline was supposed to check that passengers have supporting documents to enter the destination country and therefore a negative PCR test should have been presented before the woman was allowed to board the plane to Trinidad.

Panama does not require a negative PCR test for entry.

According to COPA Airlines’ website, fully vaccinated passengers are exempt from presenting a negative Covid-19 test for entry as long as they can provide physical or digital proof of a complete Covid-19 vaccination certificate showing they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival.

The woman is fully vaccinated.

For travel to Trinidad and Tobago, COPA Airline’s website states a Covid-19 negative PCR test is required for entry. It also states this is required to board the aircraft to Trinidad.

“Applies to all passengers. Must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test performed at most 72 hours prior to flight arrival. PCR test must be in English,” it states.

The Express understands the woman provided a negative antigen test to COPA in Panama but this is not what is required to enter T&T.

The Express tried to contact COPA Airlines yesterday but was unsuccessful as its PBX system was congested and proved difficult in getting to speak to a representative.

TTravelPass system

All passengers travelling to T&T must also utilise the TTravelPass system.

Passengers are required to fill out a questionnaire and upload their vaccination card as well as PCR results.

The Express learnt the woman provided false information on her questionnaire. One of the questions is: Do you have any symptoms of illness consistent with Covid-19?

You are also required to confirm yes or no to the following statement: “I confirm that I understand that a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel, with a negative result, is a requirement for entry to Trinidad and Tobago.”

The Express was told the TTravelPass system is automated and with thousands of passengers travelling each day the checks of the supporting documents are done by the airline, port health and immigration physically.

“The TTravelPass main check is the questionnaire. A person is not manually sitting and scrutinising all the supporting documents. Once you have indicated you are Covid free and have a negative PCR on the questionnaire you are given a green light. The supporting documents are checked at the various points after,” said the official.

“At the COPA airlines counter that was supposed to be a first check and that did not happen,” the official added.

The Health Ministry and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh have no jurisdiction over the airline and how they conduct their checks.

Arrival at Piarco

Upon arrival at Piarco International Airport all passengers disembarking the plane must first check with port health officers before proceeding to Immigration. It was at the point the woman was caught.

The Express was told when the woman was asked to show her PCR test she presented the positive test result. An alarm was raised and the health authorities were contacted. The woman was taken to a step-down facility and isolated.

An airline official said, thankfully, because of swift intervention, all passengers who sat next to and around the woman in the plane were also immediately stopped at the airport and told they have to isolate.

About 14 passengers are in quarantine as a result.

“It was rapid action, they moved quick to get those people but it is very unfortunate, imagine spending all that money on your ticket and PCR testing to come home and spend Christmas with your family and then have to go straight into isolation because of a person who lied and put so many people at risk. That is unacceptable,” said the official.