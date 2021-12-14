Members and supporters have made up their minds who they wish to see assume leadership of the PNCR

Dear Editor

There is an awakening, a sort of sudden consciousness that has overtaken our members and supporters. They have made up their minds as to who they wish to see assume leadership of the PNCR. They have no intention of budging; there will be no change of heart at the final hour. The die is cast. Guyanese are a patient and tolerant people when it comes to assessing their leaders. Sometimes they can come across soft, sympathetic and even indifferent, but we should never take them for granted. Today, their minds are made up. When they decide enough is enough, not even a billion dollars in bribe can convince them otherwise. Aubrey C. Norton can go home at this moment and sleep until the day of Congress. He can wake up, yawn, rub his eyes and doze off again. He will wake up as Leader of the People’s National Congress.

Here is where our supporters and members will not be insulted any longer. They have watched Joe Harmon’s leadership while in Opposition. They saw the ineptitude, they heard of how compromised he had become. They observed his focus on everything else, but solid representation of their cause. They brushed aside rumours of his close relationship with powerful players close to the PPP, and they did not rise up against him, or call for his head on a platter. How dare anyone become perturbed, when democracy is kicked into gear, and members and supporters have to decide who they wish to lead our party, and they choose a leader they believe is the opposite of what they have been working with all along?

Dr. Van-West Charles re-emerged out of thin air. He plunged forth from the early eighties, back to the future of now, presenting qualifications on par with international personalities of repute. The young, middle aged and even the elders are asking a simple question, where were you in the decades of darkness, destruction and death? He is yet to respond. He will not respond. I am relaxing for the rest of the week, because I must save my energies for Step Two. Step One is signed, sealed and ready to be delivered.

Sincerely,

Norman Browne

Political activist