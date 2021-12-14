We are confident that GECOM’s CEO will serve the nation well

Dear Editor,

The United Republican Party congratulates Mr. Vishnu Persaud on his selection as new CEO of GECOM and wish him every success in his new duties and responsibilities. We cheer GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh for her tie breaking vote. It was an excellent decision. The Elections Commission has been without a CEO for several months, and, we are so pleased that the position has been filled after much rancor between government and opposition election commissioners. We are not surprised that Vishnu was selected for the position. He is deserving of it. We are very delighted that the vacancy has been filled. GECOM can now resume its work to register new voters, update its electoral roll, and prepare for local government elections. Mr. Persaud is the right person for the job. He was/is the perfect choice for this role, given his many years of experience working at GECOM, and serving a few years as its Deputy CEO. While there, he worked very hard, earning accolades from his boss as well as colleagues. His work history was very impressive. Yet, he was (unjustly) denied the position in 2017 because of a biased selection process. But his persistence paid off this time around. He finally has an opportunity to demonstrate his strengths and accomplishments. URP says he has earned his new position. And we feel he will add incredible value given his hardworking nature and determination. There is no doubt that he is very qualified for the position. He comes with a lot of experience and served professionally. We are confident that he will lead the agency with integrity that was his hallmark there, which was regrettably shattered under his predecessor, during the failed attempts to rig the March 2, 2020 general elections. And we are sure that under his leadership, there would never be a repeat of what took place between March 2 and August 1, 2020. URP takes this opportunity to pledge our support for his work to help strengthen the integrity of the Elections Commission. We are confident that he will serve the nation well! We wish Vishnu Persaud a successful tenure and the absolute best. May he live up to the nation’s trust and faith in him to deliver credible elections!

Sincerely,

Dr. Vishnu Bandhu

URP Leader