Fitness Express on board for national bodybuilding c/ships

As is customary, Fitness Express has answered the call of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc. (GBBFFI).

The long standing benefactor of many disciplines has once again agreed to be one of the main sponsors of the flagship National Senior Championships scheduled for Sunday at the National Cultural Centre.

During a simple ceremony recently at the entity’s 47 John and Sheriff streets location, its CEO, Jamie McDonald, presented a sponsorship cheque to organising secretary of the body, Videsh Sookram.