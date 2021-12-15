Law reform body has key role in addressing unconstitutional legislation

In accordance with its Article 8, it is the Constitution which in Guyana is the supreme law, and by which any other law which stands in contravention thereof is voided.

Over time, there have been numerous instances of Acts of Parliament and subsidiary legislation coming into direct conflict with the Constitution and having had to be struck down by the Courts because of their inconsistencies.

Such occurrences underline calls for laws to be reformed—be it constitutional or otherwise—and would no doubt bring into sharp focus what would be considered the most important role of a Law Reform Commission (LRC) in this regard.