Re-elected miners association head says change must not negatively impact operations

Re-elected President of the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), Andron Alphonso says that over the next two years the body will be researching and pursuing technologies “that would enhance recovery and simultaneously reduce the impact on the environment.”

Speaking at the GGDMA Annual General Meeting that was held last week, Alphonso said miners must endeavour to mine safer and more efficiently while minimising impacts. He cautioned however, that while the change is necessary, the pace of changes in the industry must not negatively impact mining operations. His remarks appear aimed at the pressure on miners to halt the use of mercury in gold recovery operations.