Two arrested after West Ruimveldt drug bust

The narcotics discovered by the police (Guyana Police Force photo)
Two persons have been arrested following a drug bust where over 13 pounds of marijuana was discovered.

This is according to a Guyana Police Force press release which also stated that the drug bust occurred yesterday afternoon at a house in West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

The release stated that ranks from the Force’s headquarters and Regional Division 4 A conducted an intelligence-led operation at around 6:00pm at Lot 122 West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme. At the home the officers carried out a search which led them to discover nine bulky parcels, one small parcel and 114 packets of marijuana.