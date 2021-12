Sean’s Transportation gearing up to carry household waste from offshore vessels

Sean’s Transportation is positioning itself to transport food scraps and other waste from vessels supporting offshore oil & gas operations.

The company, headed by Sean Yassin, aims to function as the transportation provider to the companies contracted to dispose garbage accumulated from the vessels.

While employed with SEACOR Marine as an Operations Assistant, Yassin told Stabroek News that he observed the company experiencing difficulties in transporting waste on weekends and holidays.