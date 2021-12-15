Good procurement system in place at GuySuCo

Dear Editor,

I would like to commend Mr. Sasenarine Singh and the new team at the helm of GuySuCo for implementing a practical and proactive Procurement System. I believe Mr. Singh’s futuristic leadership skills are creating a progressive sugar industry.

Previously, procurement of spares was a defective process spanning over two crops or one year. Sometimes it extended beyond a year thus resulting in major losses to the corporation.

At the moment, spares are readily available to all functioning estates within a matter of days and recovery time is at its best. Productivity, efficiency and internal goals have become accomplishable with less down time. GuySuCo is in prudent hands.

Sincerely,

(Name and address provided)