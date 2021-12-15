UG should expedite certification of documents for graduates

Dear Editor,

I want to express an urgent call to the University of Guyana Academic Board to complete the process of certifying potential graduates, hence paving the way for an early graduation ceremony.

Editor, my niece is currently on an online scholarship through the GOAL programme, however, she is required to provide the Diploma certificate or Official transcript for her programme that she completed since August 2021 to the online University for successful entry. Unfortunately, she cannot progress on this issue, since UG has not held its graduation as yet for the students of 2021, and the Online University is adamant about seeing the student certified.

Editor, I hope that UG doesn’t keep its Graduation in March as it did in 2021, as this will seriously push my niece further off her potential academic pathway. I call for UG to immediately implement a process for students who have immediately matriculated to higher learning outside of UG, to be given precedence in the processing of their certifying documents, so that they can continue without any of this red tape.

Regards,

Shondell Henry