NA security guard arrested after $1.2m goes missing

A security guard has been arrested after Distribution Services Limited (DSL) and Massy Distribution in New Amsterdam reported that $1.2m out of a sum of cash handed over to the guard to be transported was missing.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident occurred between December 2nd and December 3rd and the money pertained to DSL located at Lot 12 Main and Chapel streets and Massy Distribution at Lot 15-16 Strand Road.

A police statement reported that the manager of Demerara Distillers Limited (NA) reported that on December 2nd, the cashier handed over two deposit bags with marked serial numbers to the department while he handed over three bags with marked serial numbers to a male security guard of Amalgamated Security Services.