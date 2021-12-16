SBM Offshore Guyana opens new head office

SBM Offshore Guyana, a key ExxonMobil contractor, yesterday celebrated its fifth anniversary of operations here and officially opened its new head office.

At the event which was hosted at the company’s office at Sheriff Street, Georgetown, officials who were present placed their focus on Guyana’s developing Local Content in the oil and gas sector. SBM Offshore, a Holland-based group, which came to Guyana five years ago, is responsible for operating and maintaining Floating, Production and Storage Facilities (FPSO) and as such is responsible for the Liza Destiny FPSO which operates offshore Guyana.

According to the General Manager, Francesco Prazzo, the opening of the new building marks the next level of commitment of the company in Guyana. This, he said, represents the ideal platform to efficiently manage operations which include over 530 full-time staff of which he noted over 46 per cent are Guyanese.