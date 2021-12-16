Over 2,000 Pomeroon residents in floods again

Over 2,000 residents living in the Upper and Lower Pomeroon River in Region Two are currently inundated due to the high rainfall the area experienced over the past seven days.

This has also severely affected the livelihoods of farmers in the riverain communities.

Region Two Chairperson Vilma De Silva described the situation as “sad,” alluding to the fact that farmers were re-entering their fields after the flooding in May. De Silva said that she visited all the communities in the Upper and Lower Pomeroon and observed water gushing into residents’ homes. The Regional Administration, she said, had to evacuate eight families from the St Monica/Karawab areas to higher ground. They are currently housed at the ‘longhouse’ while others have been given accommodation by relatives living on higher ground. De Silva said that all the crops are currently “gone” and only coconut plants can be seen.