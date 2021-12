Banks DIH to construct $800m Citizens Bank branch in Bartica -EPA says no EIA needed

Banks DIH Limited is seeking to construct a multi-million dollar building to house its Citizens Bank, Bartica Branch operations and has since applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for environmental permits.

In a notice published on the EPA’s website, it was stated that the construction does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The project is estimated to cost some $800 million and is to be constructed and fully operational within 16 months.