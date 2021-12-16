Unauthorised vehicle collected over $67M in fuel from GDF in 2020

Though a police investigation is ongoing and a forensic audit has been completed, an unauthorised vehicle continues to receive millions of dollars in fuel from the Guyana Defence Force, according to the Auditor General’s Report for the fiscal year 2020.

In 2019, motor vehicle GHH 7538 was flagged as receiving $181.567 million in fuel from the GDF. The Auditor General said that the vehicle is not in the Force’s nor its supplier Guyana Oil Company’s (GUYOIL) database. A criminal investigation was launched and a forensic audit conducted.

Again, the 2020 report flagged the vehicle for receiving a total of $67,455,000 in fuel. Providing a breakdown of the figure, the Auditor General reported that $303.043 million was expended for the purchase of fuel with $191.161 paid for bulk fuel.