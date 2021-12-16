Mandela Ave to Diamond road to have high-tech cameras – President

President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday announced that the modern highway from Mandela Avenue, Georgetown to Diamond, East Bank Demerara will be equipped with “technological features” including speeding cameras to aid in policing.

“The new highway from Mandela to Eccles and then onto Diamond, there is certain technological features that will be incorporated in that infrastructure that will help policing…. Speeding cameras that will not only be telling us speed but will be showing us who is wearing seatbelts and who are not wearing seatbelts,” Ali said.

He was at the time speaking at the annual Guyana Police Force (GPF) Christmas Breakfast which was held at the Officer’s Mess, Eve Leary.