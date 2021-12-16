Trinidad cops find car used in prison officer’s killing

(Trinidad Express) The vehicle that was driven by the perpetrators of the killing of prison officer Nigel Jones at Siparia had been stolen at gunpoint in Aranguez.

The silver Mazda 3 Axela bore false licence plates when the killers ambushed Jones as he held his daughter’s hand at the corner of Siparia Old Road and High Street on the afternoon of November 29.

A police report said that the TTPS data base revealed that the chassis number matched a silver Mazda 3 Axela which was taken away from the owner at gun point in October at Aranguez Main Road and reported at a police station.

On Tuesday morning, the car was discovered burnt, down a steep dirt tractor road off 6 ¼ mile mark Blanchisseuse Road, Arima.

It bore a different set of licence plates to its original ones and to the ones on the car when the killing was carried out.

Police received information and Insp Black and other officers went to the scene.

Upon examination of the car a metal object resembling a projectile was found in the foot well of the vehicle.

Detectives of the Homicide Bureau in Region III were contacted and informed of the find.

The vehicle was examined by a Crime Scene Investigations team and processed.

The vehicle was to be taken to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit at Cumuto that afternoon, but due to the rainy weather and terrain of the area the employees of the wrecking service were unable to retrieve it then, and were expected to return to do so on Wednesday.

Jones was ambushed and gunned down in a cold-blooded, mafia-style killing, three days after his work colleague Trevor Serrette was gunned down.

They were said to be just two men on a ‘hit list’ that were recently targeted by imprisoned criminals.