Trinidad PM unsurprised Exxon has moved operations to Guyana

(Trinidad Express) Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says ExxonMobil’s announcement that it was relocating its supply chain services from T&T to Guyana was to be expected as the source of their exploration and production of oil and possibly gas is in Guyana.

In response to a question in Parliament from Couva North MP Arnold Ram he said currently the production levels are 100,000 barrels a day and the projections for the medium term is over one million barrels a day, “so it is not surprising that ExxonMobil should cease business in Trinidad and Tobago”.

Rowley said T&T service providers have been working and providing service in Guyana in joint venture arrangement and they would continue to do so.

“Our service providers would continue to provide service in the hydrocarbon industry and the Government will continue to do its part to promote our services in Guyana and elsewhere,” he said.

Asked by Ram whether the Government intended to hold discussions with ExxonMobil to secure the interest of existing workers who may be eligible to work in Guyana, Rowley said the employment of staff at ExxonMobil was not a government matter but one to be handled by the company as it sees fit. He said T&T will remain a place that is welcoming to international oil production and will also seek out opportunities and clear the way diplomatically and otherwise for its businesses and its nationals to participate in the economy of Guyana.

Asked by Ram what measures he was putting in place to compensate for the revenue loss arising out of ExxonMobil’s relocation to Guyana, Rowley said that was not a matter in front of the Government at this time because he did not know the specific numbers.

“The loss of revenue is not the issue because we do not have any control over what ExxonMobil does with its business in terms of dealing with its operations in a foreign country,” he said.