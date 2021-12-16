Civil Society needs to stand up against these egregious Government decisions

Dear Editor,

After the APNU +AFC Coalition neutered themselves, it is deemed that Guyana does not have a credible Main Opposition Party. And, it will take a while before the majority of the electorate have confidence in the APNU +AFC, let alone trust them. This has enabled the PPP/C Government to do as they please, as they feel that they have a mandate to do just that. Civil Society needs to stand up against egregious Government decisions. I can site three cases where there needs to be push-back against runaway Government’s decisions.

1) Gas-to-shore pipeline project,

2) Amaila Falls Hydroelectric Project,

3) Removal of the 22 Oversight bodies from the NRF.

Yes, we want development, investments, etc. BUT, not at any cost. Yes, we want reliable electricity. But not at any cost. It will take a long time before the credibility of the APNU +AFC is restored. In the meantime, what are Guyanese supposed to do?

Sincerely,

Sean Ori