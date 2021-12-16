Day of Sports Saturday at Vryheid’s Lust

South Turkeyen and Vryheid’s Lust sport committees will collaborate to stage a ‘Day of Sports’ on Saturday at the Vryheid’s Lust Community Development Centre ground.

According to a correspondence from the South Turkeyen Committee, athletics and a 3-a-side football tournament will be among the major events scheduled to be hosted.

In athletics, U-14, U-16 and senior categories will be contested while only the senior division will be contested in the football tournament. An entrance fee of $3,000 is required for participation in the football competition. Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the respective winners.

Meanwhile, the committee will also host a 3-a-side football tournament and domino competition on Sunday.

The football event will occur in C-field Sophia and will feature teams from the area while the domino tournament will be held at Darem’s Hideout in Better Hope from 2:00pm.

Sponsors of the event include Kent Phillips of Antarctic Maintenance and Repairs, Region Four Regional Democratic Council, Georgetown Deputy Mayor, Alfred Mentore and Carry Cargo.