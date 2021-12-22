Aruca boy dies after consuming beverage

A 13-year-old indigenous youth of Aruca, North West District, Region One died after consuming a beverage and his family is hospitalised at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital.

The deceased youth has been identified as Rondel Henry, a student of Aruca Mouth Primary School. Those hospitalised are his parents Ronald David, 35, Donnette Henry, 34, and siblings Kevin Henry, 11, Celina Henry, 7, and 4-year-old Kelvin Henry.

Enquiries revealed that on Sunday at about 4pm, Rondel and his family started suffering from bouts of diarrhoea and vomiting after allegedly consuming a locally made product.