Deal reached for fishermen to use shore base at D’Edward

Members of the Three-Door Fishermen’s Co-operative Society last week signed an agreement with the Berbice Bridge Company Incorporated (BBCI) which will allow fishermen to legally utilize and operate from the river shore base at D’Edward in the vicinity of the bridge.

The fishermen have been operating from the facility which is situated on the western side of the Berbice Bridge for a number of years.

The agreement was signed following a meeting between President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha.