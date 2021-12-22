Rotary Club of Stabroek partners with Exxon, BrainStreet on hinterland online learning

The Rotary Club of Stabroek is collaborating with ExxonMobil Guyana and the BrainStreet Group to deliver interactive online education particularly in the hinterland communities, a release from the Club stated yesterday.

BrainStreet Group is a local ICT services firm founded in 1994 that offers a range of management information and business system consulting services for government and private sector agencies.

According to the release, this project follows a successful first-phase implemented in 2020 which saw online courses being developed and delivered for grades Three, Four, Five and Six subject categories to registered users on the BrainCentral platform. These were also broadcasts via Facebook Live to widen audience participation and awareness. The courses were specifically designed to address weak areas for students who preferred to study specific topics instead of entire subjects. Such topics include algebraic expressions, linear equations and inequations, simultaneous equations, factorisation, quadratic expressions and equations, and verbal statements and symbolic expressions.