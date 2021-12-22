Sugar workers 7%

Dear Editor,

One must admit to some befuddlement at the announcement in SN of December 21, of the increase of 7% on sugar workers’ pay. The emphasis was highlighted by the presence of GAWU’s representatives in an accompanying photo.

This is to enquire whether non-union employees, including of course managerial workers in the industry have been excluded from this financial consideration.

Surely the records will show the last year the latter categories of ‘workers’ had the benefit of an increase.

One hopes that this interpretation of differentiation shown to GuySuCo’s managerial ‘workers’ is grossly inaccurate.

Yours faithfully,

Elijay Bijay