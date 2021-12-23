Ashni Singh to meet bankers on investment vehicles for savings – President

President Irfaan Ali says that he has charged Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, to meet with bankers and representatives from the Private Sector Commission (PSC) to chart a way forward that will be beneficial to the business community and ordinary Guyanese alike.

“The interest rates on savings would not help the ordinary people who are saving or encourage ordinary people to save. We have to find safe and innovative vehicles and investment opportunities, where we can deploy the savings in the country from the banking sector and encourage those who are outside of the sector to bring their savings into the sector”, he told a Christmas breakfast in honour of the PSC at State House.

He said that it is imperative to find simple ways to bring “the entire population with us as we pursue this path of development….When we say we want to build One Guyana, it is not by word. All our actions in Government, every single thing we do is geared towards achieving this objective. Building One Guyana in which the prosperity of all our people can be realised—all our people.”