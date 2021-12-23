Candidates for new Police Service Commission agreed

Parliament’s Committee on Appointments has agreed on four names for the new Police Service Commission and a motion to this effect is to go before the National Assembly.

The four persons are Ernesto Choo-a-Fat, businessman; Lloyd Mark Conway, attorney at law; Hakeem Mohamed, businessman; and Patrick Anthony Findlay, Bishop, according to a report of the committee.

The former service commission had been mired in a series of disputes as was the Guyana Police Association from which nominees for the service commission are received. All four of the nominees for the new service commission have been drawn from the Guyana Police Association. Nominees from the National Community Policing Executive and the Association of Former Members of the Guyana Police Force were ignored.