Contracts ($13.3b) awarded for Eccles to Great Diamond bypass

The Ministry of Housing and Water yesterday awarded contracts to the tune of $13.3 billion in 12 lots for the construction of an alternative four-lane highway between Eccles and Great Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara which is expected to ease chronic, daily traffic congestion on the stretch.

These new four lanes will complement and connect with the four-lane highway from Eccles, on the East Bank to Mandela Avenue, Georgetown which is currently being constructed.

The project will see the construction of 9.4 kilometres of reinforced concrete roads, 12 heavy-duty bridges, a culvert, and 12 kilometers of drains, Permanent Secretary (PS) Andre Ally yesterday outlined.