GPSU lambastes bonus to health workers as `meagre’

Declaring that frontline health workers are awaiting a well-negotiated retroactive payout of risk allowances, the GPSU yesterday lambasted as “meagre” government’s announcement on Tuesday of a two-week, tax free payout to all health personnel.

In a statement, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) said that the “nation’s most valuable human resources have once again been handed the proverbial slap in the face by Government through its arbitrary announcement of a two-week tax free bonus”.

The union noted that healthcare workers have been agitating for risk allowances to help them manage COVID-19 related needs from the onset of the pandemic early in the year 2020.