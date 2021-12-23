President restores tax-free bonus for Joint Services

President Irfaan Ali has reinstated the one-month tax-free salary as a bonus for all members of the Joint Services.

A statement from the Office of the President said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces made the announcement at the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Annual Christmas Lunch at Base Camp Ayanganna yesterday afternoon, where he also disclosed that 19 ranks would receive scholarships from the Government.

President Ali reminded the soldiers that prior to assuming office he had promised to restore their one-month tax-free bonus that was rescinded by the previous administration. Last December, a few months into his term after taking office in August, he had restarted the practice by granting a two-week tax-free bonus.