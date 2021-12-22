Guyana News

President announces return of tax-free bonus for Joint Services

President Irfaan Ali serving Christmas lunch to soldiers (Office of the President photo)
President Irfaan Ali this afternoon told members of the Joint Services that the Government is returning the annual one-month tax-free bonus to them because “you deserve it—you work hard for it”.

The one-month bonus was announced today during the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) annual Christmas Lunch at Base Camp Ayanganna.

A release from the Office of the President said that the Head of State was joined by the National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia; Chief of Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Godfrey Bess; Police Commissioner (ag) Nigel Hoppie and other senior members of the Joint Services.

 