President announces return of tax-free bonus for Joint Services

President Irfaan Ali this afternoon told members of the Joint Services that the Government is returning the annual one-month tax-free bonus to them because “you deserve it—you work hard for it”.

The one-month bonus was announced today during the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) annual Christmas Lunch at Base Camp Ayanganna.

A release from the Office of the President said that the Head of State was joined by the National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia; Chief of Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Godfrey Bess; Police Commissioner (ag) Nigel Hoppie and other senior members of the Joint Services.