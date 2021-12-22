Bar Association censures Dharamlall over comment on judges

The Bar Council of The Bar Association of Guyana today condemned a statement made by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall on two court of appeal judges following yesterday’s ruling on the appeal of a decision to throw out an APNU+AFC election petition.

A statement by the Bar Association follows:

The Bar Council of The Bar Association of Guyana notes the comments published last evening by the Hon. Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development on his Facebook Page in which he inter alia called for and or expressed the opinion that two Judges of the Court of Appeal are biased and “… should be defrocked”.

These comments we note come after a ruling of the Court of Appeal in the appeal of the decision of the Hon. Chief Justice, Madam Roxane George in the Elections Petition matter No. 99 of 2020.

While Judges and their decisions are not immune from criticism, it is expected that those in leadership positions, particularly those who are part of the Executive and or exercising executive power, such as the Hon. Minister, ought to be responsible in their comments.

The Hon. Minister’s aforesaid comments are not befitting an office of the executive. In the premises, the said comments ought to be properly and immediately withdrawn.