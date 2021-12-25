GPSU condemns Dharamlall’s comments on judges

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) today said it is shocked with the unprofessional and unethical conduct of the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, who on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 bluntly accused two female Court of Appeal Judges, namely, the Honourable Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings and the Honourable Justice of Appeal, Dawn Gregory, of bias and suggested that they be defrocked.

“Clearly, as a member of the Executive he is obviously unenlightened with the demarcations that are entrenched in the Constitution of Guyana, that is, Executive, Legislative and Judiciary vis a vis the separation of powers. In his comments he clearly intended to undermined the esteem, integrity and credibility of the Judiciary as a whole in the eyes of the right-thinking public. His subsequent attempt to edit his original comments is a manifestation of deceit. The GPSU has concluded that his conduct is inexcusable and should not go unpunished by the Head of the Executive. If not, the right-thinking public would construe his action as having been done with full consent of the Executive, of which he is a part”, the union said.

The union said it cannot overlook that this comment was directed at two of the most prominent female members of the Guyanese Society and the reflection it would definitely have on the way women can be treated in Guyana, without any form of consequence.

Following an outpouring of outrage, Dharamlall redacted the call for defrocking and the allegation of bias.