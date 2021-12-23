Dharamlall alters severe attack on judges after bar association criticism

Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall on Tuesday launched a severe attack on two judges of the Court of Appeal and redacted portions of it yesterday after coming under criticisms from the bar association and others.

Responding to a majority-decision ruling on Tuesday by the Guyana Court of Appeal stating that it had jurisdiction to hear the appeal of a decision to throw out an APNU+AFC election petition, Dharamlall named the two judges and called them biased and said that they should be defrocked.

Legal observers note that while all decisions of the court can be criticised the charge of bias and the call for defrocking were out of order particularly as it emanated from a member of the executive. The attack would also be construed as an attempt to intimidate the judges and lower the esteem of the judiciary in the eyes of the public.