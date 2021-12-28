Uncouth conduct by Minister Dharamlall

Dear Editor,

After losing office for, among other things, pompous, arrogant and uncivilized behaviour the PPP seems not to have learnt anything.

Minister Dharamlall was uncouth enough to publicly call out two female Judges – calling for them to be fired. How quickly do we forget?. In the Jagdeo third term case in the High Court CJ Chang ruled in Mr Richardson’s favour, at the Appeal Court Messrs Carl Singh and BS Roy also ruled in Richardson’s favour – the dissenting Judge was Mrs Cummings-Edwards.

Minister Dharamlall could you please say which of the aforementioned three judges was vindicated?

Yours faithfully,

Trevor Charles