Reverend Tutu’s passing is a great loss to the whole of humanity

Dear Editor,

The entire progressive world joins in mourning the passing of Rev. Desmond Tutu who played a key role in the struggle against apartheid rule in South Africa. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his role in ending apartheid rule in South Africa. He was 90 years old at the time of his passing.

He was named by former President Nelson Mandela to head the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and even though he was a close and trusted friend of the African National Congress (ANC), he was not shy to criticize the government on any perceived shortcomings.

Reverend Tutu was known throughout the world as the voice of reason and as a moral and spiritual leader. His death came just a few months after the passing of former South African President F W De Klerk who presided over the dismantling of apartheid and racist rule in South Africa in 1991.

His passing is a great loss to the whole of humanity especially those who cherish the ideals of a dignified, just and democratic society.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally