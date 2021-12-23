Victoria farmers to benefit from emergency drainage works

Farmers from Victoria Village on the East Coast of Demerara are to benefit from a number of much-needed drainage works, according to Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha.

A Ministry of Agriculture release yesterday stated that Mustapha made this commitment during a meeting with the farmers yesterday afternoon. He also told them that emergency works will commence within the next three to five days.

Farmers from the community turned up in their numbers to meet the minister and air their dissatisfaction with the lack of proper drainage which results in their farms being completely inundated whenever there is persistent rainfall.