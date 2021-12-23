Retired headmaster robbed by taxi driver

Retired headmaster of Baramita Primary School and former Probation Officer, Bissonnauth Bacchus, is requesting the assistance of the general public to find the driver of HC 4557 who reportedly robbed him in Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

Bissonnauth Bacchus was robbed on Tuesday afternoon.

The man said he came to Georgetown to conduct some business and was staying at city hotel. He had purchased a bag of goodies worth $20,000 and was sending it home. He solicited the help of a friend to take it for him then joined a taxi bearing registration HC 4557 and gave him his destination.