City Engineer say Mayor, `few of his councilors’ targeting him …accuses council of not providing department with resources

City Engineer Colvern Venture has accused Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine and a group of councillors of targeting him in relation to the failure of the engineer’s department to properly manage the city.

Venture’s statement yesterday came following the tabling of a motion on December 7, 2021, by councillors Heston Bostwick and Clayton Hinds calling for his removal.

The motion, which was supposed to be discussed at the December 20 statutory meeting but was deferred to December 28, states “be it resolved: the Council hereby recommend the termination of service of the City Engineer Mr Colvern Venture in the public interest, said termination shall take effect immediately and he shall be paid all benefits due and payable to him including one month’s pay in lieu of notice.”