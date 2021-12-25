Bodyguard killed during robbery in Albouystown

The police today said that Garfield Newton age 36 years, a training officer/ bodyguard employed at Beharry Group of Companies and of Lot 454 Mandela Avenue was killed during a robbery yesterday.

The police said that a silver hand band, one gold chain and two gold finger rings, value unknown, one Glock 9MM pistol and two magazines of 15 rounds each and a cellphone were taken.

Investigations revealed that Newton went to a goldsmith of lot Campbell Street Albouystown, where he collected one silver hand band, one gold chain and two gold finger rings, value unknown which he had taken to clean. The police said that he left walking on Campbell Street heading in a northern direction to motor van # GPP 7505 (owned by the company he is employed with) which he parked on Sussex Street, Albouystown.

About five minutes later, the police said that the goldsmith was informed by a teenager that the person that collected the jewellery had been shot and lying on the street. As a result the goldsmith went out and saw Newton lying motionless on his abdomen in the street.

Newton was examined by EMT doctors from GPHC who pronounced him dead at the scene.

The body was examined and what appeared to be a gunshot wound was seen on his left side chest.

The firearm and ammunition – property of Beharry Group of Companies – jewellery and the cellphone mentioned were not found on his person or in the vehicle.

The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-Morten examination.

Police are investigating the report that three males in a motorcar were seen fleeing the scene shortly afterwards.