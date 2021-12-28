Bodyguard killed in robbery while visiting Albouystown goldsmith

Martial Arts instructor and bodyguard Garfield Newton was killed on Christmas Eve in a robbery after visiting a goldsmith in Albouystown, Georgetown.

Newton, 36, of Lot 454 Mandela Avenue was shot in the left side of his chest during the robbery by three men.

The police said that during the attack, the bandits carted off a silver hand band, a gold chain, two gold finger rings and a cellular phone. The bandits also stole a Glock 9MM pistol and two magazines containing 15 rounds of ammunition each which was in his possession.