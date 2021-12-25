La Penitence man gunned down

Deon Charles, 28, of Lot 42 Middle Road, La Penitence was gunned down just before midnight yesterday.

The police say that investigations revealed that Charles was standing on the southern side on James Street, Albouystown when a white Axio (registration number unknown), came from an eastern direction and stopped in front of Charles. The police say that two males exited the back seat of the car (one was identified) and approached Charles and a loud explosion suspected to be that of a gunshot was heard. Charles fell to the ground, the police said, and the men immediately re-entered the car and escaped.

Charles was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.

His body was examined and a gunshot wound was seen on the left side of the head.

Efforts were made to locate the males but without success. Investigations are in progress.